ICE has arrested more than 30 at-large aliens in south Texas during 5 day operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement made several arrests in an operation to bring in at large aliens.
Over the course of 5 days, ICE apprehended and arrested 30 people in the South Texas region.
The operation focused on aliens who who posed a threat to public safety. They included a 29-year-old, aggravated felon and citizen of Honduras with multiple convictions for burglary, driving while intoxicated and DWI with a child in the vehicle.
ICE also brought in a 38-year-old, aggravated felon and citizen of Honduras with a conviction of possession with intent to distribute a schedule 2 narcotic.
Jose Correa, field office director for ICE ERO San Antonio says:
“Each arrest protects the victims involved in crimes committed by criminal aliens and prevents future ones. Criminal aliens who are illegally present in the U.S. and threaten public safety will be apprehended and removed. Targeted enforcement operations continue everyday as part of our efforts to protect our communities from cross-border crime and illegal immigration.”