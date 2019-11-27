Ice skating rink at Travis Park billed as ‘coolest place in town’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Travis Park really is looking like a winter wonderland ahead of the HEB Christmas Tree lighting ceremony this weekend.
The Rotary Club of San Antonio has installed an ice skating rink, just in time for the big celebration Friday.
“This is a great winter tradition that we’re looking to establish, but the most important thing is to bring people together,” said Brandon Logan, President of the Rotary Club of San Antonio.
There will be free ice skating, thanks to HEB, from 3 to 5:30 Friday afternoon as part of the festivities leading up to the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 pm. The rink will re-open at 7 p.m. with normal admission prices. The cost is $10 dollars with a $4 charge for skate rentals. The ice rink will be open through January 31 with occasional specials and discounts.
“Mondays will be military nights, so all military men and women in uniform will be admitted free to skate,” said Logan.
Tuesday’s will be “cheapskate nights” with half-price skating.
“We’re very mindful of different groups to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to access the ice skating rink and to have a great and memorable experience,” Logan said.
The money raised will benefit various charities supported by the Rotary Club of San Antonio.
“The Rotary Club, for more than 100 years, has been focused on advancing youth through education, feeding and clothing the homeless, building playgrounds so that everyone has a place to play, and advancing literacy initiatives,” Logan told KTSA News.
Crews started icing down the rink Wednesday. You can check the schedule and get more information on what Logan touts as “the coolest place in town” on the club’s Facebook page and at Rotaryicerink.com