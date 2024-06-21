ICE: Two illegal immigrants charged in death of 12-year-old girl

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two illegal immigrants are being charged with capital murder after a child was raped and strangled in Houston.

KHOU 11 reports Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 22, were arrested Thursday, and both are being held on immigration detainers at the Harris County Jail, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Houston Police Department arrested the suspects after video surveillance helped with identification. Investigators say the footage obtained also showed the suspects with 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray only hours before her body was found in shallow water in a north Houston creek. The child’s death was ruled strangulation.

ICE is confirming the two suspects from Venezuela entered the United States illegally at an unknown time and location. Both Ramos and Martinez were arrested in March near El Paso, but both were released with notices to appear.

Investigators say the suspects lured the child under a bridge before taking off her pants, trying her up and then killing her. According to reports, the child was raped before her body was thrown into the water.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to step forward.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.