Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
January 31, 2023 4:15PM CST
A school bus stop sign is coated in a thick layer of ice during an ice storm. (Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
- Bandera ISD
- Blanco ISD
- Boerne ISD
- Comal ISD
- Comfort ISD
- East Central ISD
- Edgewood ISD
- Harlandale ISD
- Judson ISD
- Kerrville ISD
- Navarro ISD
- New Braunfels ISD
- North East ISD
- Northside ISD
- San Antonio ISD
- San Marcos CISD
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
- Seguin ISD
- Somerset ISD
- South San Antonio ISD
- Southwest ISD
