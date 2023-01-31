Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday

A school bus stop sign is coated in a thick layer of ice during an ice storm. (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday. Bandera ISD

Blanco ISD

Boerne ISD

Comal ISD

Comfort ISD

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Harlandale ISD

Judson ISD

Kerrville ISD

Navarro ISD

New Braunfels ISD

North East ISD

Northside ISD

San Antonio ISD

San Marcos CISD

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Seguin ISD

Somerset ISD

South San Antonio ISD

Somerset ISD

South San Antonio ISD

Southwest ISD

