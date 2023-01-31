KTSA KTSA Logo

Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday

By Dennis Foley
January 31, 2023 4:15PM CST
A school bus stop sign is coated in a thick layer of ice during an ice storm. (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.

  • Bandera ISD
  • Blanco ISD
  • Boerne ISD
  • Comal ISD
  • Comfort ISD
  • East Central ISD
  • Edgewood ISD
  • Harlandale ISD
  • Judson ISD
  • Kerrville ISD
  • Navarro ISD
  • New Braunfels ISD
  • North East ISD
  • Northside ISD
  • San Antonio ISD
  • San Marcos CISD
  • Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
  • Seguin ISD
  • Somerset ISD
  • South San Antonio ISD
  • Southwest ISD

Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

