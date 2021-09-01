Ida aftermath brings heat, pain and no power to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida yesterday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline – and no clear idea of when things might improve.
Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it.
People cleared rotting food out of refrigerators. Neighbors shared generators and borrowed buckets of swimming pool water to bathe or to flush toilets.
New Orleans officials have set up seven places around the city where people could get a meal and sit in air conditioning.
The city is also using 70 transit buses as cooling sites and Mayor LaToya Cantrell says by today there will be drive-thru food, water and ice distribution locations set up.