IDAHO: Minimum Funding Guarantee For Schools

Should states provide a guaranteed amount of funding for public schools? We hear alot of k-12 school districts and teachers union regualrly gripe about being the last in the county to receive funding per student. But is that based on the students’ needs or educators? Idaho’s Legislature was recently faced with that deicision; to find out more information, Lars brings on Niklas Kleinworth, a research assistant with the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
