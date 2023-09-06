KTSA KTSA Logo

IDEA Public Schools employee arrested, accused of sexual abuse of child

By Christian Blood
September 5, 2023 7:16PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Termination proceedings are underway within IDEA Public Schools after an employee was arrested Tuesday morning.

KENS-5 is reporting the arrest of Joe F. Morales, who worked at the IDEA Ingram Hills campus.

It is not clear what role Morales played within the district, but the arrest and the pending termination is confirmed. Also unknown is exactly what offenses Morales is accused of, but they reportedly pertain to the sexual abuse of a child.

No other details are immediately available.

KTSA News will pass along more details when possible.

