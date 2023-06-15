KTSA KTSA Logo

Identity of construction worker killed in workplace accident on San Antonio’s West Side released by Bexar County Medical Examiner

By Don Morgan
June 15, 2023 7:32AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man killed in a workplace mishap on San Antonio’s West side earlier this week.

Shawn Jimmy Pedregon was working to install a manhole in the 5100 block of Rogers Road Tuesday. He fell nearly 15 feet and became trapped after the sides of the hole collapsed.

The Medical Examiner says he died of traumatic injuries and his death has been ruled an accident.

Pedregon was 51 years old.

