If laughter is the best COVID-19 medicine, National Lampoon is providing “constant comedy”
(NEW YORK) — With all the news about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, National Lampoon is eager to give everyone a reason to laugh.
Proving the old adage that “laughter is the best medicine,” they’re sharing original content from comedians every night at 7 p.m. on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts, and offering 11 episodes of the all-new National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast on YouTube and podcasting streaming platforms.
No two-drink minimum or violating social distancing rules required.
