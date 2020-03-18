      Weather Alert

If laughter is the best COVID-19 medicine, National Lampoon is providing “constant comedy”

ABC News
Mar 18, 2020 @ 4:00pm
7713Photography

(NEW YORK) —  With all the news about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, National Lampoon is eager to give everyone a reason to laugh.

Proving the old adage that “laughter is the best medicine,” they’re sharing original content from comedians every night at 7 p.m. on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts, and offering 11 episodes of the all-new National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast on YouTube and podcasting streaming platforms.

No two-drink minimum or violating social distancing rules required.

 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming