If more and more gun control laws are implemented, it could end up costing you your life and possibly others
Lars brings on Nikki Goeser, the author of Stalked and Defenseless: How Gun Control Helped My Stalker Murder My Husband in Front of Me” and the Executive Director of the Crime Prevention Research Center to discuss her story about how her husband was murdered by a man illegally carrying a weapon. The dangers of gun-free zones specifically impact law-abiding citizens and these zones have now become a target for mentally unstable killers to attack unarmed and innocent people. Listen below for more.
