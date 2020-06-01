If social media platforms want to act like publishers, they must be held accountable like publishers

Lars brings on Brent Skorup, attorney and Mercatus Center scholar, serves on the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee and is a vice chair of the Competitive Access working group why social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook want special protection behind censoring content. Is there any justification for allowing social media platforms to maintain their platform status and their protection from Section 230? Listen below for more.
