If This Is Voter Suppression…

…it’s not very effective. I was told it was the “death of democracy”.

Here’s the early voting turnout on the first day in Georgia, which has high profile races for governor (Kemp v. Abrams) and US Senate (Warnock v. Walker)

2022: 131,318 votes

2020: 136,739 votes

2018: 70,749

Set aside the 2020 number for a moment, since it was a presidential year without a governor’s race, and compare the two midterm election numbers, 2018 versus 2022. Almost double the turnout.

How can anyone possible claim voters are being suppressed by Georgia’s voter ID laws? Oh, but they can and they do, and they will.

Where’s Major League Baseball, which stripped Atlanta of its turn to host the All-Star Game? Or Delta Airlines, Coca Cola or dozens of other top corporations who lectured and/or left the state for its “Jim Crow on steroids” laws?

Where’s President Joe Biden?

Crickets.