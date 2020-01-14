      Weather Alert

If we’ve learned anything about Democrat predictions, they’re usually wrong.

Lars Larson
Jan 13, 2020 @ 6:00pm

To paraphrase Mark Twain, predictions of world war three have been vastly exaggerated.  I cheered when President Trump blasted the top state-sponsored terrorist on planet Earth.  General Qasem Soleimaini has a lot of American blood on his hands. Democrats predicted nuclear conflagration.  If there’s one thing we have learned about Democrats…if they predict something it’s invariably wrong. Before inauguration, they predicted the economy would implode. They predicted Trump was a Russian plant or at least got Russian help in the election.  The Mueller Report proved that wrong. A year ago Democrats said Trump would take the economy over the cliff into recession. Instead, we saw record job growth along with solid wage increases. A week ago, Democrats told us that killing the top terrorist would take us straight to world war three.  Yet just days later, we saw the Mad Mullahs of Tehran back down for the first time in decades. They understand deterrence…from a President who offers peace…but only if Iran changes its tune. Meanwhile, this past weekend tens of thousands of Iranians protested in the streets against their own terrorist government. President Trump tweeted out his support for them…in Farsi, the language of Persia. What’s not to like.

The post If we’ve learned anything about Democrat predictions, they’re usually wrong. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP