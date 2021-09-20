If you believed a family member was connected to a murder, would you shelter and aid them?

A body had been discovered in Wyoming that is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who has been missing for over a week. The nationwide hunt for her started when her boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida on September 1, alone after a vacation cross-country trek with Gabby in their converted van. The boyfriend, who is now gone missing, has refused to give any answers to the police and Petito’s family about her disappearance. Can Brian Laundrie’s parents be charged for shielding their murder suspect son? Lars speaks with Former DA Josh Marquis for his legal expertise on the case.
