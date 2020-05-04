If you want to measure the freedom of your community, city, and state, go find a beach sign
Lars brings on Adam Carolla, a comedian, podcaster, radio and TV host, author, actor, and movie director & producer to discuss how the progression of what you can and cannot do on public beaches proves that the government gains more and more control as the years go on. There’s no question that people want to get back to normal life, Carolla explains how there’s no better way to measure freedom than looking at how the people of California are taking back their beaches during the Coronavirus quarantine. Listen below for more.
