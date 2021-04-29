IH-10 bridge demolition project in Boerne rescheduled
Standard road signs, digital flashing arrows and traffic cones direct all traffic into the left lane on a road construction site.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A bridge demolition project that was planned for IH-10 in Boerne this weekend has been postponed.
TxDOT was going to close both lanes of I-10 between Scenic Loop Road and SH-46.
But with the forecast calling for a rainy weekend, those plans have been delayed.
The project has been moved to the weekend of May 14, 15 and 16.
Workers will begin tearing down the US 87 bridge at 9 P.M. on the 14th. The project should be done by 5 A.M. on the 16th.