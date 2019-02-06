IKEA in Live Oak opens February 13th

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Nearly 290,000 square feet and more than 200 full time employees.

That’s the amount of space and the number of people at the newest IKEA location in Texas.

This one is on Live Oak and if you are a regular IH-35, you’ve probably been monitoring the progress of the store’s construction.

The work is just about over and on Wednesday, IKEA’s first venture into the San Antonio area will open it’s doors.

Store Manager Diedre Goodchild tells us they plan on having a huge celebration that will last all day.

Things get started before the doors officially open. At 6am, customers waiting in the parking lot can take part in many family fun events. She promises plenty of prizes will be handed out as well.

The store will open it’s doors at 9am, following a ceremony with officials from Live Oak and surrounding communities plus representatives from IKEA.

IKEA is located near the IH-35 south, Loop 1604 West interchange in Live Oak.