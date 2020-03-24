Illegal Chinese immigration to blame for the rapid spread of infection in Italy?
Lars brings on Tracy Beanz, the Editor of Uncover DC to discuss how the Chinese have both legally and illegally populated Italy. Beanz explains, “Hundreds of thousands of Chinese immigrants now live both legally and illegally in Italy, with 300K legally registered and many more illegal.” China’s global dominance has became more transparent to the rest of the world and now might be the time for the country to take responsibility for some of the issues its created. Listen below for more.
