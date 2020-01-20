Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
In this Jan. 11, 2020, photo, Joel Caceres, center, pours milk in his coffee as other asylum seekers at a migrant shelter purchase food in Mexicali, Mexico. Caceres, from Honduras, is seeking asylum in San Diego with his wife and two sons. Illegal border crossings have plummeted as the Trump administration has extended a policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
The drop has been most striking on Arizona’s western border, a pancake-flat desert.
Border arrests there fell 94% from May to October.
A Border Patrol official says traffic plunged after asylum-seekers learned they couldn’t stay in the U.S. while their cases wound through court.
More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.