Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected human smuggler is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after an illegal immigrant was found dead in the back of a pickup.
Medina County Deputies in Devine had their eyes on a truck suspected of carrying illegal immigrants who were hidden under a tarp.
When a deputy tried to stop the pickup, the driver sped up and turned onto some private property.
The truck was eventually found abandoned with the body of a dead man in the back.
He was killed by some barbed wire when the driver went through a fence.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the driver and about a dozen illegal immigrants fled the scene.
Officials are still searching for them.