      Weather Alert

Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence

Don Morgan
Dec 23, 2021 @ 6:29am
Photo: Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected human smuggler is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after an illegal immigrant was found dead in the back of a pickup.

Medina County Deputies in Devine had their eyes on a truck suspected of carrying illegal immigrants who were hidden under a tarp.

When a deputy tried to stop the pickup, the driver sped up and turned onto some private property.

The truck was eventually found abandoned with the body of a dead man in the back.

He was killed by some barbed wire when the driver went through a fence.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the driver and about a dozen illegal immigrants fled the scene.

Officials are still searching for them.

TAGS
illegal immigrant killed Medina County
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute
San Antonio Police investigate deadly shooting on the Northwest side
Former SAPD officers indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant
Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop 'just went chaotic'
Man hit by train on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On