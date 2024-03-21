Illegal immigrants storm border in El Paso, group pushed back to Mexico

US Customs and Border Protection agents keep the Paso del Norte international bridge closed after the arrival of migrants due to a false rumor that the US would open the border in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on April 10, 2023. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AE / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the southern border close to two years ago, and now he may have more proof of that claim.

The New York Post is releasing video footage of over 100 illegal immigrants trying to break border barriers in El Paso, some knocking down guards in the process.

The Post says it witnessed more than 600 migrants building up at the border with Texas National Guard members pushing people back. The gates were rushed soon after that.

Some of the illegal aliens appear to have been surrendering as the situation grew tense, but others were trying to sneak through where they could.

Texas troops managed to secure the area, some physically pushing people back.

According to the Post, this group of attempted illegal border crossers has been pushed back to Mexico.

A court battle continues over a new Texas law that allows local police to arrest those seen or suspected of crossing the border illegally.

Governor Greg Abbott has both the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety working in collaboration to stop illegal border crossings and human smugglers along the southern border.