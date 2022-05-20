      Weather Alert

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in San Antonio next week

Katy Barber
May 20, 2022 @ 12:41pm
Image courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An immersive, artful experience is opening in in downtown San Antonio next week.

Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio will open on May 26 and remain open through September 5. The exhibit is located in Lighthouse San Antonio just east of downtown at 221 Burleson, near the intersection of I-35 and I-37.

The exhibit will feature 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s works of art that include the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889) and more.

Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at www.goghsanantonio.com.

TAGS
Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio Van Gogh
Popular Posts
Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store
Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River
Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup
Crossing paths with King George
Texas two year old surprises mom when he orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through Door Dash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On