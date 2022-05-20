Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in San Antonio next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An immersive, artful experience is opening in in downtown San Antonio next week.
Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio will open on May 26 and remain open through September 5. The exhibit is located in Lighthouse San Antonio just east of downtown at 221 Burleson, near the intersection of I-35 and I-37.
The exhibit will feature 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s works of art that include the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889) and more.
Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at www.goghsanantonio.com.