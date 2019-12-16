      Weather Alert

Immigrants seeking driver’s licenses line up across New York

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2019 @ 5:07pm

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
Immigrants lined up around the block at some Department of Motor Vehicle offices Monday as the state began issuing driver’s licenses that don’t require applicants to prove they are in the country legally. At least one county clerk in upstate New York opposed to the law said he was turning away applicants. Immigration advocates have said they’re ready to go to court to defend the law. Lawmakers in June made New York the 13th state to authorize licenses for drivers without legal immigration status.

