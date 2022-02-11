Immigrants seen pouring out of the back of an 18 wheeler parked in far West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –San Antonio Police responded to reports of immigrants jumping out of the back of an 18 wheeler parked in a West side parking lot.
Police were called to SW Loop 410 and Highway 151 at around 4 A.M. Friday to investigate a possible case of human smuggling.
When officers arrived, they spotted dozens of immigrants climbing out of the trailer.
Several immigrants were trying to hide in bushes, dumpsters or anywhere else they could find cover.
At this point, about twenty immigrants have been detained and initial reports from the scene are that it’s possible dozens more are still are on the run.
Police believe they have the truck driver in custody but with the chaos of people running in several directions it’s difficult to be certain.
Two people assisting with the operation are also in custody.
A few police officers suffered minor injuries while chasing the immigrants. They were treated at the scene.
The investigation has been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.
This is a developing story and we will bring more details once officials offer an update.