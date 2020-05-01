      Weather Alert

In a US now in puppy love, Labs still tops, but corgis rise

Associated Press
May 1, 2020 @ 8:30am

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied.

But while much is changing for people and pooches around the U.S., there’s at least one thing holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy.

Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year.

That’s according to American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.

The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; French bulldogs; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers — and, for the first time, Pembroke Welsh corgis.

TAGS
popular puppies
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost