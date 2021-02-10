      Weather Alert

In Biden’s early days, signs of Trump-era problems at border

Associated Press
Feb 10, 2021 @ 4:00am
HOUSTON (AP) – Larger numbers of immigrant families have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first weeks of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Warning signs are emerging of the border crises that marked former President Donald Trump’s term: Hundreds of newly released immigrants are getting dropped off with nonprofit groups and there are growing accounts of prolonged detention in short-term facilities.

Measures to control the virus have sharply cut space in holding facilities that got overwhelmed during a surge of arrivals in 2018 and 2019.

To deal with the new influx, the Border Patrol on Tuesday reopened a large tent facility in South Texas to house migrant families and children. Meanwhile, long-term facilities for kids who cross alone are 80% full.

