In State of the Union speech, Trump continues hammering Congress over border wall funding

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the humanitarian crisis on the southern border and the shutdown at the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas BY Julián Aguilar

EL PASO — President Donald Trump dedicated 14 minutes of his State of the Union speech Tuesday to paint a picture of a southern border under siege — with waves of undocumented immigrants pouring through and bringing a surge of violent crime to the U.S. — as he urged Congress to finally fund his long-promised barrier on the country’s border while the clock ticked down toward another possible government shutdown.

Immigration and border security dominated the middle of a speech that stretched more than 82 minutes, and Trump made references to MS-13 — a brutal Central American street gang — human smuggling and trafficking and illegal drugs entering country through the southern border. He also doubled down on his claims that El Paso and San Diego were dens of violent crime until the current fence was built in those communities and jabbed at veteran lawmakers who he said supported former President George W. Bush’s Secure Fence Act in 2006.

“In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall — but the proper wall never got built,” he said. “I will get it built.”

His address comes just a little more than a week before funding for some federal government agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol, runs out following a temporary agreement between Trump and Congress to buy more time to negotiate a solution to what has become a stalemate over border barrier funding. Trump’s insistence that any agreement to continue funding the government come with more than $5.7 billion for a border wall sparked the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in December.

“Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland, and secure our very dangerous southern border,” Trump said. “Now is the time for the Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business.”

The president also used the latest caravan of Central American migrants as another example of why Congress should act immediately and to justify his decision last week to send nearly 4,000 active-duty soldiers to the border. The caravan left Honduras last month and about 1,700 of its members arrived in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, which sits across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass.

Trump also repeated a dubious claim that El Paso was one of the most dangerous cities in the country until the Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed and several miles of barrier were built in the border city.

“The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime — one of the highest in the entire country, and considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities,” he said. “Now, immediately upon its building, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of the safest cities in our country. Simply put, walls work and walls save lives.”

Trump first made that claim last week, and it drew the ire of local and state lawmakers who pointed to FBI statistics to refute that assessment. A fact-check of the president’s speech published by the El Paso Times Tuesday noted that violent crime in the border city actually peaked in 1993, then fell by more than 30 percent between that year and 2006. Construction of the barrier in El Paso didn’t begin until 2008, the Times reported. El Paso’s crime rate has continued to drop in the years since, from 457 crimes for every 100,000 residents in 2009 to 393 in 2014, according to FBI statistics.

Trump’s claims brought swift reaction from Democrats. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said: “He lies. @POTUS is once again lying and using the #SOTU address to spread falsehoods about our beloved city of El Paso. Fact is that El Paso has been one of the safest cities in the nation long before the wall was built in 2008. #WallsDontWork”

During Trump’s speech before Congress, former Gov. Rick Perry, now the country’s secretary of energy, was chosen as the “designated survivor,” the title given to a person — usually a member of the president’s cabinet — who would assume the presidency should the president, vice-president and speaker of the U.S. House be incapacitated due to a disaster or attack.