Inaugurual Youth Bank Fishing Tournament is this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first annual Compass Rose Public Schools youth bank fishing tournament is coming up this weekend for San Antonio kids.
The tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Greenline Park.
Competitors do not need to be enrolled at a Compass Rose school to participate.
All competitors must be 18 years and younger and will compete in elementary, middle, and high school divisions. There is a $5 entry fee and each division can win $500 in prizes.
No fishing license is required. Participants can bring their own gear or borrow gear provided by Fin Addicts Anglers.
Officials said only bass will be scored and all fish must be caught with a rod and reel. Artificial lures and live bait will have to be approved.