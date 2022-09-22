KTSA KTSA Logo

Indiana court allows abortions to resume as legal challenge continues

By ABC News
September 22, 2022 10:14AM CDT
(NEW YORK) — An Indiana court granted abortion providers’ request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana’s abortion ban, allowing abortions to resume in the state after the ban had gone into effect on Sept. 15.

Plaintiffs asked the court for the temporary stop on the near-total ban until the court issues a final decision in their lawsuit, determining whether it violates the Indiana Constitution.

Story developing…

