Infant dies after suffocating on stomach, no foul play suspected

By Christian Blood
June 10, 2024 12:44PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after an infant rolled over on to her stomach and died Sunday evening.

Investigators say the six-month-old was found unresponsive in the living room of a home in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise Drive. At this point, it is believed the mother fell asleep with the baby in her bed.

KENS 5 reports the baby rolled over and ended up with her face pushed into a pillow, which caused suffocation.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation continues.

