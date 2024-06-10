Infant dies after suffocating on stomach, no foul play suspected

Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after an infant rolled over on to her stomach and died Sunday evening.

Investigators say the six-month-old was found unresponsive in the living room of a home in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise Drive. At this point, it is believed the mother fell asleep with the baby in her bed.

KENS 5 reports the baby rolled over and ended up with her face pushed into a pillow, which caused suffocation.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation continues.