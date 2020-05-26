      Weather Alert

Infant dies at San Antonio apartment complex. Police call the death “suspicious”

Don Morgan
May 26, 2020 @ 11:32am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a baby at a home in Stone Oak.

At around 4 A.M. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of an infant who was not breathing at the Sonterra Heights Apartments on Stone Oak Parkway.

EMS crews were not successful when they tried to revive the baby who was just a few months old.

The cause of of the baby’s death hasn’t been determined and his mother was taken into custody.

