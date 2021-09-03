Infrastructure improvements to close road on San Antonio’s Northwest side for three months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A road closure is going to impact Northwest side traffic for a few months.
San Antonio’s Public Works Department reports that a portion of Orsinger Lane is going to be closed for a few months.
Crews are going to be installing a new sewer system, excavating the drainage channel and reconstructing the roadway.
The work is going to impact traffic flow in both directions of Orsinger in the area between Vance Jackson Road and Sleepy Hollow Street.
If you travel that area some digital message signs have been set up to lead you to detours around the project.
The project begins Tuesday, September 7.