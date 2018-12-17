Inmate jailed for allegedly shooting at deputies dies at University Hospital
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:46 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man jailed for allegedly shooting at Bexar County deputies  has died while in custody of BCSO.

Sixty-one-year-old Fernando Macias was pronounced dead late Sunday at University Hospital.

Macias was arrested last March and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say during the standoff which lasted about 24 hours, he fired at deputies numerous times.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death, but the sheriff’s office believes Macias died of a medical complication.

