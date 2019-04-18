Inmate dies at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio has died. 63 year old Jack Michael Ule was found unresponsive inside his cell this morning.

Deputies and medical staff immediately responded and tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. At around 8:40 a.m., Ule was pronounced deceased by Detention Medical Staff.

He had been in custody for a couple of weeks on a $500 bond, for a misdemeanor Class B Criminal Trespass- Private Property.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released a statement saying he didn’t believe Ule should have been in jail.

“ The Adult Detention Center should not be used to house the mentally ill or those who simply cannot afford to pay their way out. I will continue to work with District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Judge Nelson Wolff on a long term fix.”

At this point ongoing health issues may have been a factor but the Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine the exact has of Ule’s death. They’ve already ruled out foul play.