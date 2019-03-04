Inmate slips out of Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s happened again. Another inmate has been mistakenly released from the Bexar County Jail.

39 year old William Castillo was booked on a drug possession charge early Sunday morning and was locked up at the Adult Detention Center.

But during a head at around 3:30 Monday morning, Castillo was gone.

Turns out he got in line with some people who were being released from jail and administrators let him go.

Castillo didn’t get far. He was just a couple of miles from the jail when Sheriff Salazar along with members of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit caught him at 6:20 Monday morning.

He was brought back to jail with an additional escape charge. There has been several mishandled releases from the Bexar County Jail since January.