Inslee says he welcomes super PAC help in presidential bid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he welcomes support from a super PAC, even though many fellow Democratic presidential candidates have rejected them.

Inslee made the remark Tuesday at an Iowa campaign stop. It comes after a liberal group called on him to reject support from the group Act Now on Climate.

Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose a candidate, so long as they do not coordinate with the candidate’s campaign.

That’s led many Democrats to argue that they allow the wealthy to buy political influence.

Inslee says fighting climate change is a decades-long passion of his. He added that he would not reject support from a group that is run by people who “want to defeat climate change.”