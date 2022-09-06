Inspector General’s Office to investigate five Texas DPS officers for role in Uvalde massacre response

FILE - A cross hangs on a tree at Robb Elementary School on June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, where a memorial has been created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(Texas News Radio) — The Texas Inspector General’s Office will be taking a closer look at five Texas Department of Public Safety officers for their roles in the response to the Uvalde school massacre.

KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman reported Tuesday the five officers were identified in a review the department announced in July.

It’s not clear how long the inspector general’s investigation will take.

The office will determine if there were any policy violations that occurred by these five officers during the response to the school massacre in May. It will also determine if any disciplinary actions are merited.