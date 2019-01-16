Insurance Council of Texas report: no major weather events in 2018
By Don Morgan
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 4:45 PM

The Lone Star State was pounded by Hurricane Harvey and other big weather events in 2017. But Texas appears to have avoided any major weather events in 2018.

That’s according to the Insurance Council of Texas. They’re announcing only 52 reported tornadoes in 2018 way below the  134 twisters Texas typically experiences each year.

The agency did note the state dealt with plenty of flooding and one major hailstorm which caused 500-million dollars in damages to North Texas.

Severe weather has been battering Texas for the past few years. The biggest in recent memory was Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Texas also had a record number of reported tornadoes in 2015.

