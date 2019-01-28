Interstate 10 widening between San Antonio and Seguin on horizon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about a planned big project for Interstate 10.

TxDOT is proposing adding a lane in each direction to the interstate from Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side to State Highway 130 in Seguin — making that stretch three lanes in each direction.

The project would also convert two-way frontage roads into one-way frontage roads with two lanes in each direction. It would also upgrade some interchanges, reconstruct overpasses and underpasses, and relocate exit and entrance ramps.

TxDOT is currently widening Interstate 10 between Loop 410 and Loop 1604.

A hearing will be held Thursday evening with an open house starting at 5 p.m. at the Seguin City Coliseum on S. Austin Street in Seguin.

No word on when work would begin.