Interview With Sen. Ted Cruz: Is The Left Leading America Down The Wrong Path?
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been oustpoken about the sanctions announced against him by the Chinese Communist Party. He wants to bring light to China’s recent human rights atrocities and the need for the United States to recognize that China is our greatest geopolitical threat. On China’s announced sanctions against him, Sen. Cruz wrote in a recent Fox News op-ed: “China announced sanctions against me this week for the second time in a month. This time it was for speaking out against China’s deepening control of Hong Kong. The first time, in July, the Chinese government sanctioned me and banned me from traveling to China for condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s horrific human rights abuses against the Uighurs.”
To expand on this, and more including AOC’s accusation that the senator attempted to have her murdered, Lars spoke with Sen. Cruz.
Listen to the full interview Below:
