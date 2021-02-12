Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio’s South Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio homeowner shot an intruder who was trying to get into his house.
The man tells police he opened fire at around 1 A.M., when he discovered a man trying to break into his Arlington Court home with a pickax.
The homeowner fired three shots, hitting the man one time.
The man was able to run from the scene. He ended up at a fire station and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.
No charges have been filed against the homeowner.