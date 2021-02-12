      Weather Alert

Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio’s South Side

Don Morgan
Feb 12, 2021 @ 7:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio homeowner shot an intruder who was trying to get into his house.

The man tells police he opened fire at around 1 A.M., when he discovered a man trying to break into his Arlington Court home with a pickax.

The homeowner fired three shots, hitting the man one time.

The man was able to run from the scene. He ended up at a fire station and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

