Intruders assault babysitter in home invasion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A terrifying ordeal for a teenage babysitter who was taking care of three young children when intruders forced their way into a West Bexar County home.

“The 18-year-old male was babysitting three children ages 9, 7 and 2 inside the residence,” said Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia. “Three black males came into the residence by kicking in the front door.”

He says the three men were armed and they used their hoodies to cover their faces when they forced their way into the home on Amber Breeze around 3:30 this morning. They appeared to be looking for something and they assaulted the 18-year-old, but the three children who were upstairs at the time were unharmed. Investigators believe the trio fled with a fourth suspect who was waiting in the getaway car.

Deputy Garcia says during the course of the investigation, officers found narcotics in the home.

“Cocaine, methamphetamines and a small amount of marijuana were found inside the residence,” said Garcia.

The homeowner, who was not at the residence when the intruders forced their way in, has been charged with possession of narcotics.