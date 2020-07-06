Investigation continues into death of San Antonio soldier in Afghanistan
Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria killed in Afhanistan, July, 2020/Photo-DoD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Department of Defense has identified a soldier killed in Afghanistan as Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria of San Antonio. He died in a rollover accident Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The DoD says the incident is under investigation.
Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team.” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division. “The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria. He will be severely missed from our formation.”