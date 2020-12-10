Investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” began in 2018

Federal prosecutors are investigating Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs,” according to a statement released by the president-elect’s son through the Biden-Harris transition team. Mr. Biden’s son said he learned about the probe, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, on Tuesday.

Two sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS that the “tax” investigation of Hunter Biden began in 2018. The sources explained that that during the election season the investigation went quiet, otherwise known as going “covert,” and noted that it would have violated policy at the FBI and Department of Justice by taking any said “overt” steps that would affect the election.

Hunter Biden said he believes a review will “demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately.”

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden, 50, said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

An unnamed statement “from the Biden-Harris transition” accompanying Hunter Biden’s comments said the president-elect “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.