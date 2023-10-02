Investigators look for cause of a fire that destroyed two homes on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two homes on San Antonio’s East side have been destroyed by a fire.

According the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire broke out in one of the homes on Lake Bluff at around 1 o’clock Monday morning.

The flames then spread to the house next door.

To make the situation worse, firefighter then had to deal with a broken gas meter that sent gas and flames shooting through the ground.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames but both homes have been declared total losses.

There were no injuries but the residents in both homes have been displaced.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire.