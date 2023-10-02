KTSA KTSA Logo

Investigators look for cause of a fire that destroyed two homes on San Antonio’s East Side

By Don Morgan
October 2, 2023 6:19AM CDT
Share
Investigators look for cause of a fire that destroyed two homes on San Antonio’s East Side
Firetruck with Blue Lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two homes on San Antonio’s East side have been destroyed by a fire.

According the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire broke out in one of the homes on Lake Bluff at around 1 o’clock Monday morning.

The flames then spread to the house next door.

To make the situation worse, firefighter then had to deal with a broken gas meter that sent gas and flames shooting through the ground.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames but both homes have been declared total losses.

There were no injuries but the residents in both homes have been displaced.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire.

More about:
east side
fire
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI