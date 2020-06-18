Investigators looking into fire at New Braunfels Public Library
Photo: New Braunfels Public Library Facebook
UPDATE:
Police have made an arrest in connection with an act of arson at the New Braunfels Public Library.
19 year old Angel Harley Rodriguez-Fuentes of New Braunfels was taken into custody after evidence taken from the scene tied him to the crime.
He’s being held on $10,000 bond at the Comal County Jail.
ORIGINAL STORY
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arson investigators are looking into an intentionally set fire at the New Braunfels Public Library.
It was reported just before 6 A.M. Wednesday when someone noticed that three trash cans in front of the building had been set on fire.
While there wasn’t any damage done to the building itself, this is the this is the second time the library has been targeted by vandals in recent weeks.
Results of the initial investigation don’t point to anything that could connect the incidents but investigators aren’t ruling out that it’s possible.
The fire didn’t have an effect on the library’s operations.