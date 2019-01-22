‘Invisible labor’ taking a toll on mothers’ well-being: What you need to know

KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStockBY: DR. SAUMYA DAVE

(NEW YORK) — Whether it’s keeping track of groceries, coordinating the kids’ schedules or helping children cope with schoolwork and relationships, mothers traditionally do a lot of work that’s often unseen and can feel unappreciated.

Moms have been calling out the push-pull of work that’s necessary but unappreciated and exhausting for decades. But now, researchers are calling the cognitive load of the mental and emotional labor put into running a household “invisible labor.” And it may be taking a toll on everyone in the household.

It seems that men now are more committed to creating an equal division of labor. More than ever, many men are helping with a variety of household tasks, whether that’s meal preparation, carpooling or being present for children.

Yet, traditional gender role expectations persist. Women are still reporting that they carry a majority of the burden of managing a household. In Gemma Hartley’s popular essay, “Women Aren’t Nags — We’re Just Fed Up: Emotional labor is the unpaid job men still don’t understand,” she notes, “Bearing the brunt of all this emotional labor in a household is frustrating.”

Researchers at Oklahoma State University and Arizona State University looked at the impact of invisible labor on 393 women across the United States.

All of the women included in the study were in relationships and had children under the age of 18 in their homes. Sixty-five percent of them worked outside of the home. The study had questions about the mothers’ sex lives, friendships, feelings of being overwhelmed with the parental role and more.

At least 70 percent of mothers felt more responsible for routine household tasks, being mindful of children’s emotional needs and coordinating children’s schedules.

So, how do these dynamics impact a mother’s life? And what do they mean for the long term?

“We wanted to see how much behind the scenes management was being done,” Lucia Ciciolla, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University and co-author of the paper, told ABC News. “And whether this might affect mothers’ well-being.”

The study found that managing the psychological needs of children was linked to women feeling less satisfied with their partners and in general. Women also reported greater feelings of emptiness and being overwhelmed with the role of being a parent.

“We were surprised to find that over 50 percent of mothers felt primarily responsible for taking care of [their] children’s well-being, whether that was managing their emotional needs or coordinating with their teachers,” Ciciolla said.

When it came to tasks that mothers felt they shared equally with their partners, two stood out: responsibility for financial planning and instilling values in children.

Even with societal changes occurring with regard to gender roles, research shows that women continue to do a majority of household work. Couples with children have been identified as having the biggest differences in sharing household work between partners.

When women take on a higher burden of household work, it impacts multiple parts of their lives. This highlights that there’s still a ways to go and women need more support.

“Our findings speak to men and women,” Ciciolla said. “We encourage people to really think about invisible labor and the mental gymnastics that go with it. Mothers are disproportionately carrying this burden and feeling burnt out. Recognizing this allows steps to be taken within a marriage — within a household — for these inequalities to be addressed. When a family is informed, they can make better decisions about how to make changes.”

Being mindful of a household’s dynamics may be the key to making sure things continue to change in the right direction.

Dr. Saumya Dave is a resident physician in psychiatry in New York City and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.