Iowa caucus-goer pulls support for Mayor Pete when she learns he’s gay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Iowa caucus – goer with a case of “voter’s remorse” is going viral.
There’s video showing the woman, who had agreed to support Pete Buttigieg trying to change her vote.
The reason?
She had just found out the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana is gay.
In the video, the woman is seen asking Nikki van den Heever, a Buttigieg precinct captain:
“Are you saying he has a same sex partner…Pete?”
van den Heever acknowledges that it’s common knowledge that he does and the woman goes on the say:
“I don’t want anybody like that in the White House.”
The woman then ask if she can have her caucus card back.
She attempts to engage the surprised voter by saying Buttigieg is a human being and “it shouldn’t really matter.”
The woman disagrees and replies:
“Well he better read the Bible.”
van den Heever remains calm and says that Buttigieg does read the Bible and that she respects the woman’s point of view before going to find out whether or not the vote can be rescinded.
The woman decided she wanted to vote for Elizabeth Warren instead.