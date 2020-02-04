Iowa releases 62 percent of caucus results after delay
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 04: Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg greets supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire the morning after the flawed Iowa caucus on on February 04, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Despite a botched election caucus process that has delayed the release of the state’s results, Buttigieg has declared he had a strong showing in the results. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Democratic Party officials in Iowa have released more than 60 percent their delayed caucus results. Confusion and chaos still hang over Iowa and its first-in-the-nation presidential contest. Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for nomination, most of them already in next-up New Hampshire. All claimed to be encouraged by Iowa voters in Monday’s voting, especially Vermont Sen. Bernie Senators and Pete Buttigieg of Indiana. Republican President Donald Trump mocked them all and their party and said he was the only one who could claim a victory in Iowa.
Results from ABC News (62 percent reporting):
Pete Buttigieg 27%
Bernie Sanders 25%
Elizabeth Warren 18%
Joe Biden 16%
Amy Klobuchar 13%