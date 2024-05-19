Iranian president’s helicopter suffers ‘hard landing,’ search underway: Reports

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A helicopter flying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a “hard landing” Sunday in foggy conditions in central Iran, according to the country’s state-affiliated media.

The 63-year-old Raisi was traveling with Iran’s minister of foreign affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials when their helicopter made a “hard landing,” Iranian media reported. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or the condition of the aircraft.

Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization crews were sent to the scene to locate the helicopter, according to media reports.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the Iranian president’s helicopter incident, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The incident unfolded in the mountainous area of ​​Kalibar and Warzghan in central Iran.

Earlier, one of the president’s relatives told the Fars News Agency that the helicopter was forced to land due to foggy weather.

In an appearance on state TV, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that the president’s helicopter made a “rough landing.”

Vahidi said Raisi was in the area to help open the Khoda Afarin and the Qiz Qalasi dams near Azerbaijan and was returning home from the journey when the incident occurred.

“One of the helicopters was forced to make a rough landing due to bad weather conditions and fog in the area,” Vahidi said.

Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan who was at the dedication of the dams Sunday with Raisi, offered assistance from his country in locating the helicopter.

“Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran,” Aliyev said in a post on the social media site X. “Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed.”

